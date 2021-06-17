Patna, Jun 17 (PTI) Bihar's COVID-19 tally rose to 7,18,704 on Thursday as 385 more people tested positive for the infection, while four fresh fatalities pushed the state's coronavirus death toll to 9,527, a health bulletin said.

The state now has 3,804 active cases, while 7,05,373 people have been cured of the disease so far.

The recovery rate among the coronavirus patients in the state has risen to 98.15 per cent, an over 21 per cent jump since the first week of May.

Over 1.31 crore people have been vaccinated to date, including 1.23 lakh during the day.

