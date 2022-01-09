Patna, Jan 8 (PTI) Bihar reported 4526 fresh coronavirus cases on Saturday, 1478 more than the previous day, pushing the number of active cases to 12,311 and the tally to 7,40,377, the state health department said.

With the surge, the RJD, which is the main opposition party in Bihar on Saturday closed its office in the state capital for an indefinite period.

A bulletin by the state health department said no fresh death due to the disease was reported in the last 24 hours and the cumulative toll in the infection stood at 12,100.

A total 71,5966 people have recovered from the disease so far, including 704 in the last 24 hours.

Five districts of the state accounted for majority of the new cases, the bulletin said.

Patna alone registered 1,956 fresh cases on Saturday. On Thursday and Friday, the city had registered 1,407 and 1314 cases respectively. The number of active cases now stands at 7072 in Patna, the bulletin said.

Gaya reported 953 cases, Muzaffarpur 569, Begusarai 433 and Saran 222, it said.

Bihar had registered 3,048 fresh coronavirus cases on Friday.

Altogether 6.21 crore samples have been tested so far, including 2.10 lakh in the last 24 hours, the bulletin said.

The state has so far accounted for one confirmed case of the Omicron variant.

Bihar Additional Chief Secretary (Health) Pratyaya Amrit sought to assure the people of the government's readiness to tackle the situation.

“There is nothing to panic at all. Bihar government is already on alert. Proper arrangements have been made in all the hospitals. Common people need to be on the alert”, he said.

RJD closed its office in the state capital for an indefinite period after some visitors to it tested positive after they underwent RT-PCR tests, party spokesperson Chitaranjan Gagan said.

