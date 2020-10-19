Patna (Bihar) [India], October 19 (ANI): As many as 912 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Bihar, taking the total number of active cases in the state to 11,533, said the health department on Monday.

Meanwhile, with a spike of 55,722 new COVID-19 cases and 579 deaths, India's COVID-19 count crossed the 75-lakh mark and reached 75,50,273 on Monday, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW).

Earlier, Opposition RJD has stepped up its attack on Nitish Kumar government over its handling of the COVID-19 situation as the campaign for assembly polls gains momentum ahead of the first phase of polling on October 28. Two Bihar ministers died last week due to the disease.Bihar Minister for Backward and Extremely Backward Classes Welfare Vinod Singh passed away in Delhi on October 12. Singh, 50, was a BJP MLA from the Pranpur assembly constituency of Katihar district in northeast Bihar. He was thrice elected to the assembly from the constituency.Singh was infected with COVID-19 in June and had not fully recovered. He was admitted to a private hospital in Delhi on August 16 and died on October 16 following a brain haemorrhage.State Panchayati Raj Minister Kapil Deo Kamat died in AIIMS Patna on Friday after he was tested positive for COVID-19. He was also ailing from a kidney disorder.Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav, who is the chief ministerial face of the Mahagathbandhan in Bihar elections, accused the state government of not doing enough for tackling COVID-19. (ANI)

