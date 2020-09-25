Patna, Sep 25 (PTI) Three more people died due to COVID-19 in Bihar, raising the death toll in the state to 881, while 1,632 fresh cases pushed the tally to 1,75,897, a health department bulletin said on Friday.

Patna district reported the highest number of new cases at 294, followed by Purnea (134), Muzaffarpur (72), Banka (63) and Rohtas (62).

Three fresh fatalities were registered in Patna, Samastipur and Vaishali.

At least 1,810 people were cured of the disease in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of recoveries in the state to 1,61,510, the bulletin said. The recovery rate among coronavirus patients in the state is currently at 91.82 per cent.

Bihar now has 13,506 active COVID-19 cases, it said.

Patna district has reported the maximum number of coronavirus cases at 26,740, followed by Muzaffarpur at 7,967 and Bhagalpur at 7,180.

According to the bulletin, the state health department conducted 1,64,769 sample tests in the last 24 hours, which took the total number of such examinations carried out so far to over 65.79 lakh.

A record of 1,94,088 samples were tested on September 22.

Patna district accounted for the highest COVID-19 fatalities at 203, followed by Bhagalpur at 58.

