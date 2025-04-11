Patna (Bihar) [India], April 11 (ANI): Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader and Bihar LoP Tejashwi Yadav has expressed condolences on the loss of lives in Bihar following devastating thunderstorms and rains that wreaked havoc in the state.

Taking to social media post on X, Yadav demanded that the government provide 'proper' compensation to all the affected families.

"I am deeply saddened by the tragic deaths of more than 50 people in various incidents of storm, rain, lightning, tree and wall collapse in Bihar. I express my deepest condolences to all the deceased. May God provide strength to the families affected by the disaster in this hour of grief. There is a demand from the Bihar government to provide proper compensation to all the affected families," Yadav posted on X.

The RJD leader further demanded the government to compensate all such farmers who lost their wheat crop due to the sudden rain.

The social media post states, "The wheat crop kept in the barns of the farmers was also destroyed due to the sudden heavy rain. The Bihar government should compensate all such farmers for their loss and give them proper compensation."

At least 22 people lost their lives in Bihar's Nalanda district following storm and rains that struck the region, an official said on Thursday.

Of the total casualties, 21 people died as a result of the thunderstorm, while one person succumbed to injuries caused by lightning, the official said, adding that significant damage has also been reported to homes, livestock, and agricultural crops.

Speaking to ANI, District Magistrate Shashank Shubhankar said that Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has expressed grief and had directed officials to extend Rs 4 lakh compensation to the families of each deceased person.

"A total of 22 people have died; of these, 21 died due to thunderstorm while one died due to lightning. CM has given directions for compensation to all the bereaved, the directions are being followed. A compensation of Rs 4 Lakh each will be provided for the deceased," the official told ANI.

In addition to the loss of human lives, significant damage has also been reported to homes, livestock, and agricultural crops, DM Shubhankar stated, adding that officials will begin an assessment of property and crop damage on Friday, after which compensation for the same will be provided.

"Tomorrow, our team will assess the loss of houses and crops, after which compensation for the same will be provided. Five livestock also died - 3 buffaloes and 2 cows. So, the losses are also being assessed and process of providing compensation is being undertaken...The injured are being provided medical treatment...," he said.

"All uprooted trees are being cleared on war footing. Almost all of our main routes are cleared. Electricity supply was also hit, more than 350 poles fell and over 15 transformers suffered losses. The department has formed 42 teams and they have run a drive. We hope everything will be cleared by the morning," he added.

Casualties were reported from other districts also. Siwan recorded two fatalities, while Katihar, Darbhanga, Begusarai, Bhagalpur and Jehanabad recorded one each.

An official statement from the Chief Minister Office of Bihar reads, "Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is deeply saddened by the death of 18 people in Nalanda, 2 in Siwan, 1 in Katihar, 1 in Darbhanga, 1 in Begusarai, 1 in Bhagalpur and 1 in Jehanabad due to severe storm and lightning... The Chief Minister has declared ex-gratia grants of Rs 4 lakh each to the dependents of the deceased."

"The Chief Minister has appealed to the people that everyone should be fully alert during bad weather and follow the suggestions issued from time to time by the Disaster Management Department," it added. (ANI)

