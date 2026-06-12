India News | Bihar: Three SHOs Among Four Dead Due to Road Accident in Begusarai

Begusarai (Bihar) [India], June 12 (ANI): Four people, including three Station House Officers (SHOs) and their driver, died after their vehicle collided with a truck on National Highway-31 near Bakhadda at Begusarai, Bihar.

The officers were returning to their district after attending a special training program in Patna. The accident occurred under the jurisdiction of the Sahebpur Kamal police station.

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Begusarai SP Maneesh stated that the collision took place between 12:30 a.m. and 1:00 a.m.

"... Around midnight, between 12:30 and 1 a.m., a major accident occurred near the highway, claiming four lives, including three police officers. Returning from Patna to their postings, their car collided with a truck in a severe crash..."

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Eyewitnesses reported a loud impact, describing a scene where the car had rammed into the rear of the truck with significant force. The collision left the vehicle severely mangled, with the roof caved in, and the occupants were trapped inside the car.

The deceased have been identified as Sajan Paswan (SHO, Ratwara), Neeraj Kumar (SHO, Belari), Gyanendra Amrendra (SHO, Arar), and their private driver, Jyotish Kumar

Reports indicate that Neeraj Kumar, Gyanendra Amrendra, and the driver, Jyotish Kumar, died on the spot. Sajan Paswan, who was critically injured, was rushed to Begusarai Sadar Hospital but succumbed to his injuries during treatment.

Locals stated that the car was travelling at a very high speed. Preliminary investigations also suggest that the vehicle was moving at a speed exceeding 100 kilometres per hour. It is believed that the driver lost control of the vehicle due to high speed, causing the car to crash directly into a truck moving ahead of it. The impact was so severe that the front of the car was crushed into the truck, and the vehicle was reduced to a mangled wreck.

Following the accident, police and locals jointly launched relief and rescue operations. It took nearly an hour of strenuous effort to extricate the people trapped inside the vehicle. Eventually, the damaged vehicle was removed with the help of a crane, and the bodies were recovered.

Begusarai Superintendent of Police Manish Kumar, Sadar DSP Anand Pandey, and several other senior police officials rushed to the accident site and Sadar Hospital. Senior officials from the Madhepura police were also informed about the accident. After post-mortem examinations, the bodies were handed over to the respective families.

News of the accident sent a wave of grief through the Bihar Police department. Personnel are stunned by the news of the deaths of three Station House Officers (SHOs) simultaneously. Mourning has engulfed the homes of the deceased officers, and their families are inconsolable.

The police have seized the wrecked car and the truck and have initiated an investigation. Preliminary inquiries suggest that high speed was the primary cause of the accident, although the police are investigating all aspects of the case. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)