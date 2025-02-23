Patna (Bihar) [India], February 23 (ANI): Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Sunday met Makhana (fox nut) farmers in Bihar's Darbhanga while stepping into the 'muddy' pond and held a discussion with them to understand the process of its cultivation.

He was also apprised of the difficulties faced by farmers in the cultivation of fox nut crops since the cultivators are expected to stay in the pond all day.

The central government has announced the formation of the Makhana board in this year's budget. As this happened, Chouhan sought suggestions from the farmers to ease their burden.

Earlier today, the Union Minister mentioned that he would discuss the establishment of the Makhana Board, which Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced in the recent Union Budget.

"Bihar is an extraordinary state. The talent here, the farmers, and especially the makhana (fox nut) are all remarkable. Currently, makhana farmers face many difficulties, and through technology, these problems will be addressed," Chouhan said.

He added, "This is why the Makhana Board is being established. Because with the formation of the Makhana Board, our effort is to ensure that there is a discussion with makhana farmers first. Today, I will sit with the makhana farmers and have a conversation because no one can better tell us what needs to be done than them."

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, in her Budget speech, proposed to form a Makhana Board in the state of Bihar. Makhana or foxnuts, a nutritious food, is widely produced and consumed in Bihar. Under the One District One Product scheme, Makhana producers have benefited hugely. The Makhana Research Center has been given the status of a national institution, with Makhanas having also received a GI tag.

"Makhna Board will be established in Bihar to improve production, processing, value addition and marketing of Makhana. The people engaged in these activities will be organized into FPOs. The board will provide handholding and training support to Makhana farmers and will also work to ensure they receive the benefits of all relevant government schemes," Sitharaman said. (ANI)

