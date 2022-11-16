Purnea (Bihar) [India], November 16 (ANI): The youth of Bihar's Purnea district are enthusiastically preparing for ensuring recruitment as 'agniveer' in the rally scheduled to be held in the neighbouring Katihar district later this month under 'agnipath' scheme, against which violent protests erupted in several states initially after it had been introduced by the central government in June this year.

Hundreds of youths including girls in a significant number start doing physical exercises in Ranghbhoomi Maidan and Indira Gandhi Stadium in Purnea since dawn nowadays as part of their preparations for a recruitment rally for agniveers in the neighbouring Katihar district on November 23.

Also Read | Shraddha Walkar Murder Case: Aftab Ameen Poonawala Disposes off Victim's Liver, Intestines First After Mincing It, Say Sources.

Some private organisations are providing them training for improving their fitness to clear the physical test for their recruitment as 'agniveers'.

They are taking part in various competitions among them including running, long jump, high jump, balance beam and shot put for upgrading their physical fitness.

Also Read | Congress Slams Media Over ‘Baseless’ News on KPCC President K Sudhakaran.

Preparing themselves for their recruitment as 'agniveers', two girls Neetu and Mona said "We want to serve the country by teaching the enemy a lesson after becoming agniveers."

"Everyone will die one day but after becoming agniveers, we will get an opportunity to serve the nation. If we die (as agniveers), we will get the status of martyrs and will die for the country", they added.

A youth Praveen Kumar said that the centre provided a chance to the young persons by introducing agnipath scheme. Earlier, the youth did not understand but now they are realising that this scheme is a huge opportunity for them. They may serve the nation for four years after becoming agniveers and after that, there will be scope in other fields too, he added.

"I thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi for introducing agnipath scheme", he added.

A trainer Vikram Singh said that about 200 young persons including girls are getting training from him for becoming agniveers under agnipath scheme. An exemplary zeal has been seen among them to serve the country by becoming agniveers, he added.

The union government introduced 'agnipath' scheme in June this year under which 'agniveers' are to be recruited for four years to serve in the three services of the Armed Forces.

Initially, protests broke out in various parts of the country against the scheme soon after it had been introduced. In some places, the protests turned violent as trains were set ablaze in support of demand to roll back the scheme. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)