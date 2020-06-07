India News | Bihar's COVID-19 Death Toll Reaches 30; Tally Climbs to 4,972

Patna, Jun 7 (PTI) The death toll due to COVID-19 in Bihar has climbed to 30 after a 51-year-old migrant worker who returned from Delhi and died in Muzaffarpur a few days ago, tested positive, the health department said.

The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the state soared to 4,972, of which 141 were reported on Sunday, it said.

According to a release issued by the Muzaffarpur district administration, the deceased migrant worker as well as his wife have tested positive. The couple had been lodged upon arrival at a quarantine centre in Katra block and their samples were collected on June 2.

The man had been ill and after his condition worsened despite medical aid provided at the local primary health centre, he was shifted to the Sadar Hospital on the night of June 4 where he died the next morning.

Test reports came out late Saturday and both the deceased husband and the wife have tested positive, the release said.

According to the health department, the district has also witnessed a major spike in COVID-19, reporting 30 cases, which has caused its tally to breach the three-digit mark and reach 108.

Kishanganj, situated in the remote north-eastern part of the state, flanked by Nepal and West Bengal on two sides, also saw its tally reach 100 with eight fresh cases, said the health department.

Samastipur, Supaul and Munger were among the other districts which reported a significant number of cases during the day.

Two residents of the state capital from Bahadurpur and Gulzaribagh localities also tested positive. The youngest person who tested positive on the day was a three- year-old girl from Munger.

All 38 districts of the state have been affected by the pandemic and only 13 of these have tallies less than 100.

The worst-affected districts are Khagaria (277) and Patna (275).

The districts which have reported the highest number of casualties are Khagaria and Begusarai (three each).

Till Saturday, 2,298 people have recovered from the disease while the total number of samples tested stood at 95,473.

