India News | Bihar's COVID-19 Tally Rises to 3,036 with 68 Fresh Cases

Patna, May 27 (PTI) Sixty-eight more people tested positive for COVID-19 in Bihar on Wednesday, raising the state's tally to 3,036, the Health Department said.

Migrants continued to comprise a very high percentage of those testing positive for coronavirus, the number of people coming from outside Bihar and found infected since May 3 being 2,072, according to the department.

During the period, the state's overall tally has grown by around 2,500.

The infected migrants happen to be returnees from 21 states across the country, though most have come from Maharashtra (486), Delhi (462), Gujarat (301), Haryana (187), Uttar Pradesh (108), Rajasthan (107), Telangana (96), West Bengal (88) and Punjab (63).

According to Anupam Kumar, Secretary, Information and Public Relations Department, more than 15 lakh migrants have travelled to the state by trains that began to ply since the beginning of this month while over five lakh are expected to arrive in near future.

Most of the cases reported during the day were from north Bihar districts like Araria (15), Madhepura (nine), Sitamarhi (six), Saran and Darbhanga (four each), Begusarai, Saharsa and Purnea (three each), Muzaffarpur and Supaul (two each) and Kishanganj, and Siwan (one each), South of the Ganges, Arwal reported five cases, followed by Kaimur (four) and Aurangabad (three).

Patna, the worst-affected district, reported a fresh case, taking its tally to 218. Vaishali and Nawada districts also reported one case each.

The state has so far reported 15 COVID-19 deaths – two each from Patna, Vaishali and Khagaria districts and one each from Sitamarhi, Munger, East Champaran, Rohtas, Begusarai, Jehanabad, Nalanda, Siwan and Saran.

Besides Patna, the other worst-affected districts are Rohtas (201), Madhubani (176), Begusarai (162), Munger (148), Khagaria (143), Katihar (134), Buxar (114), Jehanabad (112) and Banka (106).

People in all the 38 districts in the state have tested positive for COVID-19 and Sheohar, with seven cases, is the only one with a single-digit tally.

The number of patients who have been discharged from isolation centers upon recovery is 918. The number of samples tested so far is 68,262.

