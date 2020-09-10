Patna (Bihar) [India], September 9 (ANI): Bihar's COVID-19 count on Wednesday stood at 1,52,192 cases, including 15,625 active cases and 775 deaths, according to the state health department.

A total of 1,35,791 people in the state have recovered from the illness so far.

With 74,894 recoveries reported in the last 24 hours, India's recovery rate now stands at 77.77 per cent, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) informed on Wednesday.

"A total of 33,98,844 COVID-19 patients have recovered so far. The total number of recoveries on a weekly basis has increased from 1,53,118 during the third week of July to 4,84,068 in the first week of September," a statement from the MoHFW said. (ANI)

