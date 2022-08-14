Mathura (UP), Aug 13 (PTI) BJP leader Dinesh Sharma on Saturday said Bihar will witness a repeat of unsuccessful "Chacha-Bhatija" and "Bua-Bhatija" partnerships in Uttar Pradesh and the countdown for Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's "political exile" has begun with the JD(U) and RJD joining hands again.

"The countdown for 'rajnitik vanvaas' (political exile) of Bihar Chief Minister Kumar has started and it will complete in the next Lok Sabha elections," former deputy chief minister Sharma told reporters here.

He said Bihar will witness a repeat of Chacha-Bhatija and Bua-Bhatija experiments in Uttar Pradesh, referring to Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav's unsuccessful alliances with his uncle Shivpal Singh Yadav of the Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party (Lohiya) in the 2022 Assembly election and Mayawati of the BSP in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

Bihar Chief Minister Kumar and Deputy Chief Minister and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav had taken oath on Wednesday, a day after the JD(U) snapped ties with the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and joined hands with the RJD, the Congress and some other parties to form the Mahagathbandhan' government.

