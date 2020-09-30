New Delhi [India], September 30 (ANI): Two bike-borne men broke window glass of AAP MLA Raghav Chadha's car which was parked outside his residence in Naraina Vihar on Monday, Delhi Police said.

The men stole his laptop from the car, as per the police.

A case has been registered in the matter and the investigation is underway. (ANI)

