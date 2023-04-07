New Delhi, Apr 7 (PTI) Two bike-borne persons allegedly snatched a gold chain of a man on the pretext of asking him about an address in east Delhi's Shahdara on Friday, police said.

According to police, Amrit Singh Kalsi, a resident of Balbir Nagar extension, was getting his car cleaned outside his house when two men wearing helmets arrived there on a motorcycle and asked him about an address.

Also Read | CBSE Class 10, 12 Results 2023: Marksheet for Board Exams To Be Available on DigiLocker and Other Official Websites, Here's How to Check.

The pillion rider snatched Kalsi's gold chain and fled, they said.

The entire incident has also been captured on CCTV cameras in the area.

Also Read | Narendra Modi Government Announces Gas Price for April 2023 at $7.92, Price for Consumers Capped at $6.5.

A case under sections 356 (assault or criminal force in attempt to commit theft of property carried by a person), 379 (theft) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered at Shahdara police station, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Shahdara) Rohit Meena said.

Multiple teams are working on the entry and exit routes of the area and are scanning through CCTV cameras, he said.

"We have obtained some clues and teams are working on them to nab the suspects," he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)