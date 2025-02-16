New Delhi, Feb 16 (PTI) A 42-year-old bike taxi driver was killed, and the pillion rider sustained serious injuries after their motorcycle was hit by a speeding truck in South Delhi's Mehrauli area on Sunday, an official said.

According to the police, a PCR call was received at the Mehrauli Police Station regarding the accident and upon reaching the spot, officers found a motorcycle trapped under a truck and a man lying on the road.

Also Read | Illegal Indian Migrants Deported by US: Third US Military Plane With 112 Illegal Indian Immigrants Lands at Amritsar Airport (Watch Videos).

The deceased was identified as Sunil Kumar, a resident of Chattarpur in Delhi.

"He was travelling with a pillion rider when their motorcycle collided with a truck near Mehrauli-Badarpur Road," said the police officer.

Also Read | Bharat Tex 2025: India Can Turn 'Fast Fashion' Waste Into Opportunity, Says PM Narendra Modi (Watch Video).

Kumar succumbed to his injuries on the spot, while the pillion rider was critically injured and rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment.

The truck driver was apprehended. Legal proceedings have been initiated against him.

Police are investigating the cause of the accident, and further investigation is underway.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)