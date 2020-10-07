New Delhi, Oct 7 (PTI) Senior bureaucrat Bimbadhar Pradhan was on Wednesday appointed secretary general of the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), according to a Personnel Ministry order.

Pradhan, a 1987-batch IAS officer of the Bihar cadre, is special secretary and financial advisor, Ministry of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare.

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved Pradhan's appointment as secretary general, NHRC, the order said.

