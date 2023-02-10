Chandigarh, Feb 10 (PTI) Punjab Rural Development and Panchayats Minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal on Friday issued instructions for installing biometric machines to mark attendance of employees in all field offices of the department.

The step was taken to streamline official functioning and provide hassle-free citizen-centric services, an official release said.

Also Read | Nirmala Sitharaman on NPAs: Rs 10.09 Lakh Crore Loans Written Off by Banks in Last Five Years, Not Waived Off.

The minister said it has been observed that some of the employees of the Department of Rural Development and Panchayats were coming late to field offices across due to which, people had to face inconvenience.

He said the biometric machines will be installed by February 28 so that attendance can be marked from March 1.

Also Read | Amritpal Singh, Self-Styled Sikh Preacher, Ties Knot With UK-Based NRI Kirandeep Kaur in Amritsar.

Dhaliwal said some of the other departments had introduced biometric attendance system a few years ago. However, the marking of biometric attendance had to discontinued due to the Covid pandemic. PTI CHS

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)