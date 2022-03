Birbhum (West Bengal) [India], March 24 (ANI): Following the direction of the Calcutta High Court, CCTV cameras are being installed in the violence-affected area of Rampurhat in West Bengal where eight people died after their houses were set ablaze.

Taking suo motu cognisance of the Rampurhat incident, the Calcutta High Court on Wednesday directed the state government to install CCTV cameras for round-the-clock surveillance. The Court has also directed the state government to submit a status report on the incident in 24 hours (by around 2 pm on Thursday).

A total of eight people were burnt to death in the Rampurhat area of West Bengal's Birbhum on Tuesday after a mob allegedly set houses on fire following the killing of Trinamool Congress leader Bhadu Sheikh.

Ahead of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's visit to Rampurhat on Thursday, Superintendent of Police of Birbhum, Nagendra Nath Tripathi inspected the village along with a large contingent of the police personnel.

A special investigation team has been formed to probe the matter. (ANI)

