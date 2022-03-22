Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], March 22 (ANI): Amid the row over Birbhum violence that took the lives of eight people, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday urged Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar "to refrain from making unwarranted statements and allow the administration to conduct an impartial probe."

"It pains me that you have chosen an unfortunate incident which occurred in Rampurhat on March 21, 2022 that resulted in the loss of precious lives, to pass sweeping and uncalled for comments on the law and order situation in the State. The State administration has taken immediate steps not only to take action against the local police officers posted in the sub-division but also formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to investigate the cause of the incident. 10 persons have so far been arrested."

"Whenever such incident takes place, it is highly improper to make sweeping and uncalled for statement instead of paving the way for impartial investigation However, you have commented in your tweet that the horrifying violence and arson. indicates that the State is under a grip of violence and lawlessness. This is highly unfortunate and unbecoming of a person holding such a dignified constitutional post," said the TMC supremo.

Banerjee said Governor Dhankhar's comments were not forthcoming whenever much more heinous incidents happened in BJP-ruled States and also in other parts of the country. She said whenever an unfortunate incident happens in West Bengal, Dghankhar leaves no stone unturned to castigate and malign the State government.

"Your utterances and statements have political overtones which provide support to other political parties to browbeat the government. Therefore, I would like to request you to kindly refrain from making unwarranted statements and allow the administration to conduct an impartial investigation to find out the truth and take exemplary action against those involved in the incident," urged the chief minister.

Banerjee's letter to Governor comes after Dhankhar in a Twitter post said that horrifying violence and arson orgy at Rampurhat, Birbhum indicates the state is in grip of violence culture and lawlessness.

"Violence at Rampurhat indicates an alarming situation in West Bengal. Law and order situation is nosediving in the state. Bengal is a laboratory of violation of human rights. I want to cooperate with the government, provided lawful procedure takes place," Dhankhar said.

As many as eight people were burnt to death in the Rampurhat area of West Bengal's Birbhum on Tuesday after a mob allegedly set houses on fire following the killing of Trinamool Congress leader Bahadur Shaikh.

Director-General of Police (DGP) West Bengal, Manoj Malviya informed that 11 arrests have been made in the case so far. He further informed that Bahadur Shaikh's murder was reported last night, an hour after which 7-8 houses nearby had caught fire.A special investigation team has been formed to probe the matter. (ANI)

