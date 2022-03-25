New Delhi [India], March 24 (ANI): Following the violence in West Bengal's Birbhum where eight people were burnt to death, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Thursday said the state government has been using Muslims as their foot soldiers.

"Whatever happened in Birbhum shows that the government is using Muslims as their foot soldiers. Two groups of the same political party creating violence where several people, including children, were killed is condemnable. The state government failed to control violence in Bengal," Owaisi told ANI.

A total of eight people were burnt to death in the Rampurhat area of West Bengal's Birbhum on Tuesday after a mob allegedly set houses on fire following the killing of Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Bhadu Sheikh.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday reached Bagtui village in Rampurhat to meet the kin of those who were killed in the Birbhum violence.

Pertinent to mention here, Calcutta High Court on Wednesday took suo motu cognizance of the Rampurhat incident and directed the state government to submit a status report on the incident in 24 hours.

The Court had also directed the state government to install CCTV cameras for round-the-clock surveillance. Following the direction. CCTV cameras are being installed in the violence-affected area of Rampurhat.

A special investigation team has been formed to probe the matter. (ANI)

