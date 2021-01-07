Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], January 7 (ANI): In view of the bird flu outbreak, the Madhya Pradesh government has banned chicken trade with southern states for next 10 days.

"We are keeping an eye on bird flu and have issued the guideline for poultry farms. We have banned the supply of chicken from the southern states to Madhya Pradesh for the next 10 days. We are taking precautions," Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan told media.

On Wednesday, the Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying informed that avian influenza has been reported from the four states including Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, and Kerala at 12 epicentres.

Madhya Pradesh Animal Husbandry Minister Prem Singh Patel had earlier said that an alert has been sounded to control the deaths of crows in the state after nearly 400 crows were found dead in 10 districts.Avian influenza refers to the disease caused by infection with avian (bird) influenza (flu) Type A viruses. These viruses occur naturally among wild aquatic birds worldwide and can infect domestic poultry and other bird and animal species.

Urging people to come forward for the AatmaNirbhar Madhya Pradesh budget, Chouhan said: "We have decided that Chief Minister, Ministers and officers will not make budget alone. I urge the people of Madhya Pradesh, including experts and economists, to send in their suggestions on 'my gov' portal for Aatmanirbhar Madhya Pradesh. I will also try to discuss virtually with people."

On being asked that 'Love Jihad' law has not been signed by the Governor yet, he said: "We have sent this after the cabinet meeting now. It will be implemented."

The Madhya Pradesh Cabinet has approved the Dharma Swatantrata (Religious Freedom) Ordinance, 2020 to deal with "love jihad" cases in the state.It has been sent to Governor for assent. The ordinance was approved during a special Cabinet session which was presided over by Chouhan in Bhopal."Provision for the imprisonment of five to 10 years and fine of at least Rs 100,000 is being made for attempting mass religious conversion (of two or more persons)," Chouhan had said. (ANI)

