New Delhi [India], March 20 (ANI): Manipur caretaker Chief Minister N Biren Singh met Union Home Minister Amit Shah here on Saturday.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president JP Nadda was also present in the meeting, sources said.

The BJP leaders have been discussing the government formation in Manipur after the BJP won an absolute majority in the state for the first time. It will be the second successive government of the party in the state.

The BJP has appointed central observers for a meeting of the newly-elected MLAs.

Earlier on Saturday, Singh said he has never contested elections "for CM or any other post" but as a worker of BJP and the party's central leadership will take a decision on the next chief minister in the state.

"I never contested elections for CM or any other post but as a worker of my party. The decision (on CM's face) will be taken by higher authorities. I've come to Delhi to meet BJP's central leadership. Chief Minister or no chief Minister, I am somebody who has worked in the interest of the party and will continue to do so," Biren Singh told ANI on Saturday.

"We are a party which is extremely disciplined and there are rules and norms by which we function. So, we will wait for the party high command to take a call on when the chief minister will take the oath and what will be the contours of his cabinet," he added.

The BJP had formed the previous government in the state with the support of the Naga People's Front (NPF) and the National People's Party (NPP) with Biren Singh as Chief Minister.

BJP legislator T Biswajit Singh's name has also been doing the rounds as a possible choice for the post of Chief Minister in Manipur. (ANI)

