Kolkata, Jun 14 (PTI) The Trinamool Congress on Monday again took up with Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla the issue of disqualification of party MPs Sisir Adhikari and Sunil Mondal who joined the BJP.

Leader of TMC in Lok Sabha Sudip Bandopadhyay told reporters that he spoke to Birla over the phone, the second time this month, and was assured that a committee would be formed to examine the issue.

"The two MPs and I will be present before the committee. I told the speaker that I am ready to be present whenever asked," Bandyopadhyay said.

"We have enough evidence to support our demand of disqualification. They shared the podium with PM Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah at BJP's election rallies, calling to defeat TMC. We have video clips and audio recordings, apart from their interviews and press clippings," he said.

The senior TMC lawmaker also raised the issue with the speaker on June 3. Besides, he had sent two letters to Birla in January and May.

Adhikari, the MP from Kanthi, and Mondal, who won the Bardhaman Purba seat in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, had switched over to the BJP ahead of the West Bengal assembly polls without resigning as parliamentarians.

