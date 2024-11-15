Ranchi, Nov 14 (PTI) Remembering tribal icon Birsa Munda on his birth anniversary, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said his life full of sacrifices was an unparalleled example of service to the nation.

Munda, born in 1875 in present-day Jharkhand, led a tribal uprising against the British. He died at the age of 25 while in custody.

"Bhagwan Birsa Munda Ji sacrificed everything to protect the pride and dignity of the motherland. I pay my heartfelt tribute to him on the auspicious occasion of his birth anniversary - Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas," PM Modi posted on X.

Governor Santosh Kumar Gangwar paid floral tributes to the tribal warrior at his statues at the Raj Bhavan, Birsa Chowk and the Kokar Memorial here.

In a statement, the governor said the day reflected the unparalleled contribution of the tribal community and their bravery.

Chief Minister Hemant Soren said the day was special for Jharkhand as it was the birth anniversary of the tribal legend and also the foundation day of the state.

