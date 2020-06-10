India News | BIZ-GOLD-PRICE        Gold Rises Rs 245 Tracking Global Cues

New Delhi, Jun 10 (PTI) Prices of gold rose by Rs 245 to Rs 47,664 per 10 gram in the national capital on Wednesday helped by positive international trends, according to HDFC Securities.

Gold closed at Rs 47,419 per 10 gram on Tuesday. Silver prices, however, dipped Rs 110 to Rs 49,340 per kg from Rs 49,450 per kg in the previous trade.

Also Read | Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray Demands Resumption of Mumbai Locals for Movement of Staff on Essential Services Duty: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, June 10, 2020:.

In the international market, gold was quoting with gains at USD 1,720 per ounce and silver at USD 17.70 per ounce.

"Gold prices traded higher on Wednesday as investors remained cautious ahead of the US FED comments," HDFC Securities Senior Analyst (Commodities) Tapan Patel said.

Also Read | Aaditya Thackeray Shares Mumbai COVID-19 Stats, Says' COVID-19 Fatality Rate Decreased in the City, Doubling Rate At 24.5 Days'.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)