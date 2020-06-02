India News | BIZ-GOLD-PRICE      Gold Witnesses Range-bound Trading on Tuesday: HDFC Securities

New Delhi, Jun 2 (PTI) Spot gold markets in the national capital were open on Tuesday, but rates for the precious metal were not immediately available, according to HDFC Securities.

After a long gap, spot gold markets in the national capital reopened on Monday.

Spot gold markets remained closed in the wake of the nationwide lockdown imposed since March 25 to curb spreading of COVID-19 infections. Lockdown restrictions have now been eased.

In the international market, gold was quoting marginally lower at USD 1,738 per ounce, while silver was flat at USD 18.20 per ounce.

"Gold prices witnessed range-bound trading on Tuesday as easing of lockdown measures pressured prices to correct from recent highs. However, escalation in the US-China tensions and public protest in US kept downside limited in gold prices," HDFC Securities Senior Analyst (Commodities) Tapan Patel said.

