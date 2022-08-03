Hyderabad, Aug 3 (PTI) A 40-year-old businessman from Andhra Pradesh allegedly committed suicide here after being "harassed" over repayment of loan which, he in a "letter" stated, was already repaid, police said on Wednesday.

The man from Guntur district, who came to Hyderabad three months ago and was residing alone, was found hanging dead in a room here by one of his relatives today, the police said.

The police further said the relative found the letter (suicide note, purportedly written by the businessman) on a table that was addressed to Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister.

In the letter, the man said he had borrowed Rs 5 lakh from a person in 2010 for business purpose and repaid the same. But, that person was harassing him saying the total amount was not repaid and he was also threatening him of dire consequences if the full amount was not returned, the police said.

The relative went to the businessman's room after he did not answer his wife's phone call, they said.

The man's wife had informed her relative to check, and he went to the room and knocked at the door. After not getting any response, he saw through the window and found the man hanging from a ceiling fan.

Immediately with the help of neighbours, they broke open the door and found the man was dead, the police said. Due to mental pressure from that person and financial problems he might have committed suicide, the police said based on a complaint.

A case was registered. Further investigations are on PTI VVK

