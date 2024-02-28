Bhubaneswar, Feb 28 (PTI) BJD MLA and former Odisha minister Prafulla Samal on Wednesday appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) here in connection with its probe into alleged financial irregularities in an educational institution in Bhadrak district.

Samal's son Prayaskanti has been named as the main accused in the corruption of Barpada School of Engineering and Technology (BSET) and is among the seven people who were summoned to appear before the ED, sources said.

The agency had on February 15 raided 10 premises related to Samal, presently representing the Bhadaripokhari assembly segment in Bhadrak, in connection with its probe in the money laundering case.

The Odisha Police had registered an FIR in 2016 and started an investigation under various sections of the IPC and the Explosive Substances Act in the alleged financial irregularities of the institute.

Prayaskanti, who used to serve as the college president, is accused of siphoning off funds of the institute to buy properties and high-end vehicles in Bhubaneswar.

The BJD MLA was asked to appear with all the relevant documents, the sources said.

