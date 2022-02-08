New Delhi, Feb 8 (PTI) BJD MP Bhartruhari Mahtab on Tuesday applauded Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for presenting a Budget that laid out a road map for supporting growth while expressing apprehension that slashing allocations for higher education, rural development and women and child development could hamper growth.

Participating in the discussion on the Budget in the Lok Sabha, Mahtab said the finance minister needs to be complimented as she presented the Budget amid a challenging economic environment.

Also Read | Hyderabad: Gold Worth Rs 20 Lakh Seized From Passenger At Rajiv Gandhi International Airport.

"I think the finance minister deserves compliment that she has presented a Budget that looks into the future while keeping a close eye on the ground. She presented it amid a challenging economic environment.

"The Budget has laid out a roadmap for supporting growth and putting in building blocks for India's long-term development," he said.

Also Read | Parliament Budget Session 2022: Congress, Other Opposition Parties Walk out of Lok Sabh over Hijab Row.

Mahtab further said the Budget has a "clear intent" and managed to provide allocations in many areas that would contribute to making India a modern developed and inclusive nation.

"One of the most outstanding features is the emphasis on capital expenditure. The finance minister has signalled a 34.5 per cent hike in the central government's capital expenditure plan to Rs 7.5 lakh crore in the financial year 2022-23," he said.

The focus on technology and infrastructure led-growth will have a positive impact, Mahtab said adding the proposed technology-led development in health and education will help the two sectors.

"The unprecedented helping hand to states for their capital expenditure through provisions of Rs 1 lakh crore interest-free 50-year loan in addition to their normal borrowing ceiling is a special feature," he said.

Mentioning aspects of the Budget which he termed as "hits", Mahtab said the credit guarantee scheme being revamped for MSME to provide Rs 2 lakh crore of new lending, additional credit to hospitality, tourism and related pandemic-affected sectors would be significant for their revival.

He, however, said, "Allocations have been slashed in critical sectors like agriculture and farmers welfare, higher education, rural development and women and child development. This could hamper growth."

"Reduction in MNREGA is not going to help the poor... There is no provision made for the urban poor... I was hoping that in this budget we will find something for the urban poor but there is no mention of MNREGA for them," the BJD MP said.

The Budget would have been better if it had been more focussed on issues affecting the common man like inflation and unemployment, he said.

An MP from Odisha, Mahtab also mentioned how the state was reeling under several issues related to procurement from the Food Corporation of India.

"The government intends to focus on the long-term and create the right ecosystem for the overall development of the economy. It is now important that all stakeholders, including the private sector, must align themselves with the government's vision then only we can see a better nation," he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)