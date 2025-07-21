Bhubaneswar, Jul 21 (PTI) A delegation of BJD MPs on Monday met the 15-year-old girl, who is struggling for her life after suffering 70 per cent burn injuries, at AIIMS Delhi and enquired about her health condition, party sources said.

The girl was set on fire by three unidentified miscreants when she was returning home from her friend's house in Balanga area in Odisha's Puri district on Saturday morning.

Also Read | UltraTech Cement Q1 Results: Aditya Birla Group-Owned Company Net Profit Falls 10% Sequentially, Revenue Down 7.75%.

She was first rushed to the government hospital in Pipili and later admitted to AIIMS Bhubaneswar. On Sunday, she was airlifted to AIIMS Delhi for better treatment.

Her condition remained critical, as per the hospital bulletin issued on Sunday.

Also Read | Who Was VS Achutanandan? From Early Life to Political Journey, Know Key Things About Iconic CPI(M) Leader and Former Kerala CM.

The delegation of BJD MPs that visited AIIMS Delhi comprised Sasmit Patra, Manas Ranjan Mangaraj, Sulata Deo and Niranjan Bishi.

They met the victim and also interacted with the attending doctors to enquire about her health condition. They also met the family members of the victim and assured them of all possible support.

Taking to X, Mangaraj said, "Under the directions of Hon'ble BJD President Shri @Naveen_Odisha, we, the BJD Rajya Sabha MPs, met the Balanga (Nimapada) burn victim at AIIMS, New Delhi. We discussed her health conditions with the medical team and also spoke to her uncle."

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, who hails from Odisha, had also visited the Balanga victim on Saturday, sources said.

(The above story is verified and authored by Press Trust of India (PTI) staff. PTI, India’s premier news agency, employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)