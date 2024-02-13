New Delhi [India], February 13 (ANI): The Biju Janata Dal (BJD) on Monday announced the nominations of two candidates for election to the Rajya Sabha.

According to a press release signed by the BJP president and Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, fellow party members Debasish Samantaray and Subhasish Khuntia have been nominated as the party's candidates for the elections to the Upper House of Parliament.

Three Rajya Sabha seats from Odisha will fall vacant in April when the terms of Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, Prasant Nanda and Amar Patnaik in the Upper House end.

The Election Commission has scheduled the Rajya Sabha elections for 15 states, including Odisha, on February 27.

Voting will take place from 9 am to 4 pm on this date, with the deadline for nominations set for February 15.

Results of the elections will be announced on the same day, February 27. (ANI)

