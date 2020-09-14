Bhubaneswar, Sep 14 (PTI) BJD president and Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik declared his party's support to NDA candidate Harivansh Narayan Singh in the Rajya Sabha deputy chairman election likely to be held on Monday.

Patnaik made the announcement after his JD(U) and Bihar counterpart Nitish Kumar called him up in the morning, a CMO release said.

Also Read | Umar Khalid Arrested in Connection with Northeast Delhi Riots.

Singh, a JD(U) MP, had filed his nomination for the post on Wednesday.

Nine of the 10 Rajya Sabha members from the state are of the BJD.

Also Read | Rahul Gandhi Slams Narendra Modi, Says 'Unplanned Lockdown Product of Ego of a Man, Causing Coronavirus to Spread Across Country'.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)