Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], September 30 (ANI): Biju Janata Dal (BJD) will launch a month-long campaign from Gandhi Jayanti for sensitising people in the state on the use of mask, hand washing, social distancing and following COVID-19 guidelines.

BJD president and Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik have written to party office bearers and organisational heads, all MPs, MLAs, district presidents and observers to launch a campaign from October 2 to November 2 and distribute face masks at panchayat level and sensitise the people about COVID-19 guidelines.

Also Read | Crimes Against Women in 2019 Up by 7%, Average 87 Rape Cases Recorded Daily in India: NCRB Data.

In the letter, Patnaik stated that each life is precious and has to be saved, with the support of COVID warriors and people of Odisha.

"The state has one of the highest recovery rates in the country, we have saved over 2 lakh lives in the state and tested over 30 lakh people," he said.

Also Read | Lufthansa Flights Between Germany and India Cancelled From September 30 to October 20.

Patnaik stated that Odisha pioneered setting up dedicated COVID hospitals, temporary medical campus and empowered gram panchayats that played a vital role in COVID management.

He also asked to facilitate the COVID testing in their respective constituency and to encourage the people for plasma donation.

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, there are 34,211 active COVID-19 cases in Odisha and 813 people died due to the virus. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)