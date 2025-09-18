Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], September 18 (ANI): Biju Janata Dal (BJD) Vice President Prasanna Acharya on Thursday launched a scathing attack on the state government, highlighting its failure to address critical issues such as the acute shortage of fertilisers for farmers in Odisha.

Acharya also slammed the government over the worsening law and order situation, particularly the rising cases of atrocities against women.

Speaking to ANI, he stated, "There are certain burning topics now in the state, like the farmers' problem, there is an acute shortage of fertilisers, and we have been seeing that there are long queues of farmers at all PACs and other cooperative societies and even in the open market. But farmers are not able to get the required amount of fertilisers...Apart from that, the law and order situation in the state is precarious. Every day, there are reports of atrocities against women...,"

The BJD leader announced that the opposition party would raise these pressing issues in the upcoming Assembly session. In addition, Acharya accused the government of undermining the autonomy of the Panchayati Raj Institutions (PRI).

"The government has completely failed to get control over the situation. It is a total failure of law and order situation...This issue will be taken up in the Assembly by the Opposition party, BJD. Apart from this, there are other problems also. The government is now attacking the independence of the panchayati raj system. The government came out with an executive order which affects the power and authority of the elected body in the PRI. Govt has taken away the authority of the elected chairman and bestowed all the authority, financial powers to the BDOs and other govt officials," he said.

He further added, "We feel that this is an attack on the independence of the panchayat system and against the concept of decentralisation of power."

Acharya also alleged failure of law and order during the Rath Yatra in Puri, in the Odisha Assembly.

"BJD will raise this issue in the Assembly. There are other topics also, like the complete failure of law and order situation during the last Rath Yatra in Puri. A number of people were injured and a number of others died...This will also be raised in the Assembly," he said.

Commenting on the no-confidence motion against the BJP government in Odisha, moved by the Congress, Acharya clarified that it was a decision taken by the Congress party.

"It is a decision of the Congress party. We are an independent provincial party. We will cross the bridge when it comes," he said. (ANI)

