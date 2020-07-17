Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], July 17 (ANI): Telangana BJP spokesperson N V Subhash, who is a grandson of former Prime Minister P V Narasimha Rao, on Thursday accused the Congress of "confining" the birth anniversary celebrations of the late leader to Telangana, saying that if the party leaders have real intention to respect him they should first tender an apology and organise events at national and international level.

In a statement, he said that Narasimha Rao was Prime Minister of the country not of Telangana alone and accused the Congress of delay announcing plans to celebrate the birth anniversary.

"It is on the specific instructions from the Gandhi family that the TPCC is organising (it) in Telangana. This shows that the Congress party wants only the Gandhi family to be in limelight," he alleged.

"The whole nation was aware of how the mortal remains of PV Narasimha Rao had been sent to Hyderabad even without keeping it in the Congress party office. It is the ploy of Congress leaders to organise the celebrations after Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao paied rich tributes to the great leader," Subhash added.

He said "confining" the birth centenary celebrations to Telangana amounted to belittling the contribution of the late leader.

"If the Congress leaders have real intention to respect him, they should first tender an apology and organise the birth anniversary celebrations at the national and international level. No one has trust that the Congress party, especially the Gandhi family, has such a good heart to do it," he said.

Subhash said the celebrations by Congress were being held to "gain popularity" over the BJP, and "none of his family members will be attending the event". (ANI)

