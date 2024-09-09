New Delhi [India], September 9 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party MP Manoj Tiwari hit out at Congress MP Rahul Gandhi and accused the latter of allegedly undermining India's image by making critical remarks abroad.

In a self-made video message on Monday, MP Tiwari alleged that Gandhi's remarks are based on a lack of understanding of the country or the Prime Minister. The BJP leader also drew parallels with political leaders in the United States in this regard.

"Have you ever heard that George Bush, Donald Trump, Bill Clinton and Biden, ever spoke ill of America after going to some other country? They never said bad things about their own country. But Rahul Gandhi can do this, he is doing this. Rahul Gandhi is lying without knowing the country, the Prime Minister and the RSS," Manoj Tiwari said.

MP Tiwari also suggested that Gandhi's remarks come from "frustration of staying away from power."

"His frustration of staying away from power is not going away and this is often seen when someone is born into a royal family and loses power. But I want to say that political battles are fought in our own country, not on foreign soil," Tiwari said.

"He is now realising that Modi ji is and will remain PM for the third consecutive time, hence this frustration," he added.

During his visit to Dallas, Texas, on September 8, Rahul Gandhi discussed unemployment issues and criticised India for focusing on consumption rather than production.

"The act of production creates jobs. What we do, what the Americans do, what the West does, is we organise consumption," he said.

Rahul Gandhi compared the current global production landscape to past decades, noting that while countries like China now dominate production, the West, including India, has shifted focus away from it. He also addressed ideological differences with the RSS and said, "The RSS believes that India is one idea and we believe that India is a multiplicity of ideas."

He added that Congress supports inclusion and diversity, while accusing the Prime Minister of attacking the Indian Constitution.

Earlier, Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan criticised Gandhi for 'tarnishing' India's image abroad and accused him of betraying the country. "Rahul Gandhi is a representative of the country, and going outside India and tarnishing India's image is equal to betraying one's country. It seems that after losing elections three times, he is frustrated and is trying to express his frustration by damaging India's reputation, as he did in the US," Chouhan said.

He added that when Indians travel abroad, they should represent India, not their political affiliations. "When we are in India, we are Congress or BJP; however, once we go out, we are representatives of India," Chauhan said.

He shared his own experience during Dr Manmohan Singh's tenure, where he was asked if the Indian Prime Minister was an 'underachiever' and he replied, "An Indian Prime Minister can never be an underachiever. He is the country's leader." (ANI)

