India News | BJP Alleges Anti-national Conspiracy After Hamas Leaders Posters Seen During Cultural Fest in Kerala's Palakkad

Palakkad (Kerala) [India], February 17 (ANI): Photos of terror organisation Hamas leaders were found displayed at the top of elephants during a cultural festival in Kerala's Palakkad. The regional festival which is called 'Thrithala' by the locals and is organised every year. As per the locals the event is a yearly fest which is organised by the people of the Thrithala panchayat.

The organisers claimed that these photos were put by some of the groups which participated in the festival. The closing ceremony of the festival was celebrated on Sunday and several groups came up to become a part of it.

BJP Kerala president K Surendran alleged that anti-national organisations and radical elements are working in the state of Kerala. He added that all the activities are being done by the support of incumbent CPI(M) government for the purpose of vote bank politics. Surendran said that only BJP is against the anti-national and terror activities in Kerala.

Surendran said while speaking to media on Monday, "Radical elements and anti-national organizations are working in Kerala with the support and help of the CPI-M government. The tragic incident happened to criminal radical elements for vote bank Politics. So, only the BJP in Kerala is working against the anti-national and terror organizations."

Earlier in his post the BJP leader posted a video of the event and said, "One year ago, when BJP warned against a rally in Kerala where a Hamas leader virtually participated, the LDF govt took no action. Now, in Palakkad, at a Urus festival, terrorists who killed thousands were glorified--pictures of Ismail Haniyeh & Yahya Sinwar were paraded on elephants, where a Communist Minister and a former Congress MLA were also present." "What message is being sent here? Why is Pinarayi Vijayan silent again? If he has even an ounce of spine left, take action! If not, just resign and accept that you are a total 'Parajayan'". (ANI)

