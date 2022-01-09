New Delhi [India], January 9 (ANI): The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) appointed KN Kasmikoya as the new President of the Lakshadweep unit of the party.

"BJP National President Hon'ble Shri Jagat Prakash Nadda has appointed Shri K.N. Kaamikoya, as State President of Lakshadweep BJP. This appointment comes into immediate effect," said a letter from Arun Singh, National General Secretary, BJP.

Earlier on Sunday, Phunchok Stanzin was appointed as the President of the Ladakh unit of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). (ANI)

