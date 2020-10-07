Jaipur, Oct 7 (PTI) The BJP on Wednesday submitted a memorandum to Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra asking him to take note of the rising crime rate in the state and suggest measures to improve law and order situation.

A delegation, including BJP state president Satish Poonia, Leader of the Opposition Gulab Chand Kataria, Deputy Leader of Opposition Rajendra Rathore, MP Jaskaur Meena, State General Secretary and MLA Madan Dilawar, met Governor Mishra.

Poonia alleged that in the last 20 months, the state government has completely failed on every front.

"Economic mismanagement, unemployment, not fulfilling promises made with the farmers and the crime also increased," he told reporters.

From December 2018 to August 2020, over 4.35 lakh criminal cases under Indian Penal Code have been registered in various police stations of the state. Of these cases, 11,200 have been filed against Dalits, the BJP state chief said.

According to the report of the National Crime Records Bureau, Rajasthan ranks on top in crimes against women, which is unfortunate for the state, Poonia said.

"This clearly shows the poor law and order management of the Ashok Gehlot government," the BJP leader said.

Leader of Opposition Gulab Chand Kataria said cases of violence against women are increasing all over the state but Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has still not taken a concrete step to strengthen law and order.

