Ballia (UP) May 11 (PTI) SBSP president Om Prakash Rajbhar, an SP ally, on Wednesday targeted the Yogi government alleging that he was attacked in Ghazipur at the behest of the BJP leaders who were miffed at their party's poor show in Purvanchal in the recent elections.

Rajbhar, while talking to reporters at the party office in Rasra on Tuesday, alleged that the mob attacked him with the intention of killing him.

"Earlier, when there was a robbery, dacoits used to shout ‘Jai Bhavani'. Now the people of BJP shout ‘Jai Shri Ram' before they attack someone,” he said.

“Even as they attacked me, they raised the slogan Jai Shri Ram. I have video of the incident as proof,” Rajbhar said.

The BJP was wiped out from Azamgarh in Purvanchal region to Ambedkar Nagar, Ghazipur etc. in the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections.

“Due to this the BJP leaders and their goons are furious. That is why I was attacked so that they can stop my campaign against the BJP,” the former cabinet minister said.

Rajbhar also said that he will stage a sit-in in Ghazipur if the culprits behind the incident were not arrested within 24 hours.

Rajbhar, an MLA from Ghazipur's Zahoorabad seat, claimed that he was told by the villagers that a conspiracy was being hatched for the past two months to kill him.

He had released a video on Tuesday alleging that while he was meeting some people in a village in his assembly constituency on Monday morning, about 10-12 BJP supporters armed with sticks tried to attack him.

He could escape only because of the presence of the security personnel, he had said.

On Tuesday, the Samajwadi Party too had spoken about the attack on Rajbhar by some lathi-wielding men in his assembly constituency.

Accusing the BJP of indulging politics of communal polarisation, Rajbhar told reporters that BJP was “once again fanning the politics of hate to win the next Lok Sabha elections” to be held in 2024.

France with a population of 7 crore is building Rafale and India with a population of 140 crore is searching for the idol of God under a mosque, he said sarcastically.

He said as the Lok Sabha elections are approaching, BJP is once again raking up Gyanvapi and Taj Mahal.

“The government is busy doing politics of Hindu and Muslim and hatred. The attention of the government is not on the problems related to the common people. BJP is raising the issue of Gyanvapi and Taj Mahal to divert the common people from issues that concern them,” he said. In response to a question on the continued tussle between SP president Akhilesh Yadav and his uncle Shivpal Singh Yadav, Rajbhar said if Akhilesh Yadav asks for his help, he can try to solve the problem between them.

It would not be appropriate to interfere unsolicited in close family matters, Rajbhar added.

