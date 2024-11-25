Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], November 25 (ANI): The Tamil Nadu BJP has strongly criticised the MK Stalin government over the alleged rise in "political violence" by DMK members, and demanded action from Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin.

In a statement released on Monday, Tamil Nadu BJP Spokesperson ANS Prasad alleged that DMK members were targeting opposition leaders and engaging in violent activities, citing a recent attack on BJP Fishermen's Wing District President Thiru Jegatheesan by Vishnu, the son of DMK member Chetti Arumugam.

Also Read | Constitution Day 2024: PM Narendra Modi To Participate in Samvidhan Divas Celebrations at Supreme Court on November 26.

According to the BJP, this attack occurred during a voter list verification campaign and was allegedly orchestrated by local DMK leader Kamaraaj and 116th Ward Secretary Sasi.

Residents of the Chepauk-Thiruvallikkeni constituency have demanded immediate action from Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin to address alleged violent behaviour by members of the DMK, Tamil Nadu BJP Spokesperson ANS Prasad said in a statement.

Also Read | Cabinet Chaired by PM Narendra Modi Approves PAN 2.0 Project Worth INR 1,435 Crore To Transform Taxpayer Registration.

"The recent attacks on opposition party members and leaders are a clear indication of the DMK's goondaism and must be stopped immediately," he stated.

"As the MLA of the Chepauk-Thiruvallikkeni constituency, Udhayanidhi Stalin has a responsibility to uphold democracy and ensure that his constituents are protected from violence and intimidation. The people of Tamil Nadu will not tolerate such violence, and it's time for the government to take a strong stance against it," the statement added.

The BJP has demanded the perpetrators be arrested and a fair investigation be conducted. They also called for the filing of an FIR and measures to prevent further violence by DMK members.

"The government must take concrete steps to address police bias and inaction and ensure that the police are impartial and effective in maintaining law and order. The government must ensure that citizens are protected from violence and intimidation and that their democratic rights are upheld. Last year, BJP leader Suman was brutally attacked by DMK's district secretary Sasi and Jayaprakash, Ranjith, and others while setting up a voter list correction desk with party flags. Despite BJP's strong protests and filing a case, no action has been taken yet," the statement added.

The BJP also alleged "police bias," stating that DMK members recently threatened Tamilaga Vetri Kazhagam, led by actor Vijay, against setting up voter list correction desks in Ayothikuppam. It accused the Marina police of favouring DMK members during conciliatory talks and refusing to register complaints from Tamilaga Vetri Kazhagam.

"The government must take concrete steps to address police bias and inaction and ensure that the police are impartial and effective in maintaining law and order. The government must ensure that citizens are protected from violence and intimidation and that their democratic rights are upheld," the statement stated.

The Tamil Nadu BJP has further called on Deputy CM Udhayanidhi Stalin to direct the Chennai Police Commissioner to take immediate action, arrest the accused DMK members, and ensure justice. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)