New Delhi [India], December 21 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday addressed a virtual rally in Nadia, West Bengal, after bad weather prevented him from attending in person, marking his first such address in the run-up to the assembly polls in Bengal.

In an X thread, PM Modi highlighted Nadia's cultural significance, associated with Shri Chaitanya Mahaprabhu, and praised the community's spirit of service.

He also raised concerns over 4,50,000 'unmapped' people in the Matua-dominated areas of Nadia and North 24 Parganas. This comes after the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, which has sparked fears among the Matua community about potential disenfranchisement.

"There are other issues too, which I would have raised at Ranaghat, but because of the weather, I couldn't join the rally in person. Here is a thread covering some issues...For all of us who believe in the greatness of Indian culture, Nadia has a very special place. This land is associated with Shri Chaitanya Mahaprabhu. This land has a history of serving others, a spirit which is reflected in my Matua sisters and brothers. Thus, it is a privilege to be working for the development of Nadia and West Bengal," PM Modi posted on X.

He emphasised the BJP's commitment to development, citing initiatives like 52 lakh sanctioned houses, over a crore families benefiting from Jal Jeevan Mission, and 13,000 Ayushman Arogya Mandirs providing affordable healthcare.

He posted, "Our Government is working round the clock to empower the people of West Bengal. 52 lakh houses have been sanctioned, highlighting our commitment that every person has a roof above his or her head. Over a crore families of the state have benefitted from Jal Jeevan Mission. Once a BJP Government is formed in West Bengal, work will happen even faster so that the number of beneficiaries can increase."

On healthcare, Modi said more than 13,000 Ayushman Arogya Mandirs have been built, and over 750 PM-BJP Kendras are operational, providing affordable medicines to the public.

He posted, "In order to provide top quality and affordable healthcare to the people of West Bengal, over 13,000 Ayushman Arogya Mandirs have been built. There are over 750 PM-BJP Kendras which provide medicines at affordable rates."

However, he alleged that projects worth thousands of crores in sectors such as housing, healthcare, education, and food security are not progressing due to the "non-cooperative attitude" of the Trinamool Congress (TMC).

PM Modi criticised the Trinamool Congress (TMC) government for hindering development, prioritising "cuts and commissions" over governance, and neglecting West Bengal's progress. He assured action against infiltrators and protection for Nari Shakti, promising stricter measures under a BJP government.

He posted, "BJP believes in speed and scale. BJP believes in good governance. But, TMC is only bothered about cuts and commissions. Development projects worth thousands of crores covering housing, healthcare, food security, education and more are not progressing due to TMC's non-cooperative attitude."

He added, "The people of Bihar showed time and again that they are not interested in the return of Jungle Raj. Now is also the time to free ourselves from the Maha Jungle Raj prevailing in West Bengal, because of the TMC. If TMC wants to oppose Modi, it can do so a hundred times. If TMC wants to oppose the BJP, it can do so repeatedly. But why is TMC stopping the development of West Bengal? Their politics is filled with selfishness."

Further, the Prime Minister alleged that the TMC was shielding infiltrators, claiming they were responsible for spreading terror, chaos and committing atrocities against "Nari Shakti" (women). He vowed to "crush TMC's maha jungle raj", addressing concerns about women's safety, infiltrators, and football-related incidents.

He posted, "The people of West Bengal have endured a lot in recent years. The condition of West Bengal's Nari Shakti is deeply distressing. A football-loving state like West Bengal was shamed courtesy the TMC. The recent incident has broken the hearts of so many football-loving youth."

He posted, "TMC is putting all its strength towards protecting infiltrators who, in turn, loot the poor of West Bengal, spread terror, chaos and commit atrocities against our Nari Shakti."

He also assured the people of West Bengal that stricter action against infiltration would follow if a BJP government came to power.

He posted, "It is Modi's assurance to the people of West Bengal that once a BJP government is made in the state, stricter action will be taken against infiltrators."

In his concluding remarks, Modi addressed the "Matua" and "Namasudra" communities directly, assuring them of continued support and dignity through measures such as the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). He said the Centre had done much for these communities and promised even greater efforts once the BJP forms the government in West Bengal.

He posted, "I assure every Matua and Namasudra family that we will always serve them.They are not here at the mercy of TMC. They have the right to live in India with dignity thanks to the CAA, which our Government brought. We will do even more for the Matua and Namasudra communities once a BJP Government takes oath in West Bengal."

The Matua community, predominantly Dalit Hindus who migrated from Bangladesh, holds significant sway in around 80 assembly seats in West Bengal. The BJP has been actively courting this community, promising citizenship through the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday delivered a virtual address to a rally in Nadia district of West Bengal, after inaugurating the new terminal at Guwahati airport, and also listed the work done by the "double-engine government" in Assam.

PM Modi made a sharp attack on the Trinamool Congress during his virtual rally. His helicopter could not land for the scheduled rally due to low visibility caused by fog. (ANI)

