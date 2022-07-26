Kannauj (UP), Jul 26 (PTI) Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday called the BJP a party which loves to divert people's attention with conspiracies, and when all else fails, leverages the powers of ED.

Speaking at the party office here, Akhilesh Yadav said, "BJP is a party, which hatches conspiracy. It has got no development work to show, owing to which, it hatches conspiracy to stay in power, and deepens the rifts in the society."

“When the BJP is unable to face the issues, it pushes the ED forward. The Congress used to do this earlier, and now the BJP is doing this. If the BJP has the courage, it should get its people probed by the ED,” Akhilesh challenged it, while also blaming the BJP-led centre for the price rise.

On controversies regarding job transfers in Uttar Pradesh, Yadav said corruption in transfers had never been so high in free India.

Asked about recent comments made by PSPL leader and his uncle Shivpal Yadav exposing differences with him, Akhilesh termed it another ploy by the BJP to divert attention.

“The BJP pushes forward someone else so that no one is able to question them on inflation and corruption. They also do this, so that the opposition does not unite. This is a type of divide-and-rule policy,” he said.

The Leader of Opposition in the UP Legislative Assembly said that crores of rupees were spent on cleaning of river Ganga, but all in vain.

He also highlighted the rise in prices of petrol and diesel, and GST on milk, curd, and 'sooji' (semolina).

The SP chief said that the party is going to focus on membership increase, and that he will meet the party workers in the villages.

