By Pragya Kaushika

New Delhi [India], July 13 (ANI): With the crucial Congress Legislature Party meeting scheduled to take in Jaipur on Monday, senior BJP leaders maintained that the troubles for the Rajasthan government are being caused due to the internal bickering in the state Congress.

Also Read | Businessman Behzad Ghebadi Says How He Turned His Problems into Opportunities to Become a Massive Success Story.

While solely blaming Congress for the turn of events, BJP said that the party "welcomes everyone who intends to work with the ideology of the party".

However, senior leaders remained sceptical about speaking on Sachin Pilot joining the BJP.

Also Read | Income Tax Raids Ashok Gehlot's Aides Rajiv Arora And Dharmender Rathore Amid Political Crisis in Rajasthan.

On whether Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot is welcome in the party, Om Prakash Mathur, BJP MP and senior party leader said, "You should ask Pilot what he wants. We are working for our party. Development in Rajasthan has been hampered because of their infighting."

When asked if BJP will form the government in Rajasthan, Mathur said, "If there is an opportunity, why not. Why did we come into politics? Those who have the majority will form the government. But we have no role to play in whatever is happening in state politics as alleged by Congress."

Mathur eluded the question on whether he met Pilot last night and said that he been active in the Rajasthan politics for years and is in touch with everyone.

The BJP leader did, however, comment on the Congress' state of affairs.

"It is unfortunate that Congress is breaking everywhere. It is deputy CM and PCC chief who is making accusations on his own government. How can BJP be blamed for their internal fight?" added Mathur.

"It is their internal matter. Since Gehlot became the Chief Minister, this internal struggle has cost state development," added Mathur.

The senior BJP leader also said that Gehlot should not "belittle the stature of Chief Minister's position".

As trouble mounts for Gehlot government, BJP senior leaders said they are watching the developments closely from a distance.

Former Union Minister and BJP MP PP Chaudhary also spoke to ANI, and said that "party's doors are open to everyone".

"We have crores of members. Our doors are open for everyone. If Pilot is saying Gehlot government is in minority then we should take his statement seriously," added Chaudhary.

Chaudhary claimed that this internal struggle of power politics has cost Rajasthan, which is now lagging in development. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)