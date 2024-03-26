Pauri Garhwal (Uttarakhand) [India], March 26 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party leader Anil Baluni on Tuesday filed nomination papers from the Garhwal constituency for the Lok Sabha elections.

Union Minister Smriti Irani, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, Uttarakhand BJP President Mahendra Bhatt, National General Secretary of BJP, Dushyant Kumar Gautam, and BJP leader Tirath Singh Rawat were also present at the event.

Also Read | Delhi Excise Policy Case: Court To Hear CM Arvind Kejriwal’s Plea Against Arrest, Remand on March 27.

Before this, the BJP candidate also held a road show in the city.

Addressing the event, BJP leader Anil Baluni said, "I have been witnessing elections for so many years now, but this is the first time I am seeing such an election. In the last one week I have met so many local residents, met so many BJP candidates, as soon as people see BJP's flag, they start shouting Modi Modi. The public has taken elections in their hands, that is because of BJPs ten years of governance under PM Modi and his history in politics".

Also Read | Double Murder in Uttar Pradesh: Husband-Wife Axed to Death in Hathras Over Minor Dispute During Holi, Two Arrested.

"This is the first government in 70-75 years which has fulfilled all promises made in its manifesto," the BJP leader asserted.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami expressed his support for the BJP leader, stating that he believes the Garhwal constituency will surpass all previous records. He emphasized Anil Baluni's commitment to advancing the region's development and urged everyone to ensure Prime Minister Narendra Modi's re-election by securing victory for the BJP candidate through maximum votes.

Exuding confidence on BJP's victory in the upcoming elections, Dhami said, "this time there is a discussion of crossing 400 in the whole country. We will all together give a bigger victory than 2019 in the 2024 Lok Sabha," he said.

Notably, the Garhwal Lok Sabha constituency is one of the five Lok Sabha constituencies in Uttarakhand. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP candidate Tirath Singh Rawat emerged victorious with a margin of 3,02,669 votes as compared to his Congress rival Manish Khanduris who managed to secure 2,04,311 votes.

The 2024 elections will see a battle between BJP leader Anil Baluni and Congress leader Ganesh Godiyal.

The upcoming Lok Sabha elections in Uttarakhand, will once again follow the old trend, with elections being held in the first Phase on April 19.

The ruling government of the BJP led NDA won all five seats in the hilly state, in both 2014 and 2019 General elections.

The 2024 General elections will be held in India in seven phases, from 19 April 2024 to 1 June 2024 to elect the 543 members of the 18th Lok Sabha.

The results will be announced on June 4. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)