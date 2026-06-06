India News | BJP Candidates Tarun Chugh and Rajneesh Agrawal File Rajya Sabha Nominations from Madhya Pradesh

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], June 6 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidates for the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections officially filed their nominations on Saturday from Madhya Pradesh.

Among those filing their nominations were BJP national general secretary Tarun Chugh and party leader Rajneesh Agrawal, both of whom are vying for seats in the Upper House in the elections scheduled for June 18.

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The filing process took place in the presence of Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav.

Following the submission of his nomination papers, Rajneesh Agrawal spoke to ANI to express his appreciation for the party's trust.

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"I repeatedly express my gratitude to the central leadership, the state leadership, the national president, and everyone. This leadership takes decisions under a process," Agrawal stated.

BJP's Rajya Sabha candidate Tarun Chugh, on filing his nomination, expressed the sentiment, saying, "We are soldiers of the party; this is a party directive, and we are fulfilling it as party workers."

Chugh also expressed gratitude, stating, "I am deeply grateful to both the national leadership and the leadership in Madhya Pradesh. They have showered us with such abundant blessings."

Meanwhile, Madhya Pradesh State revenue Minister Karan Singh Verma on Saturday took a jibe at the Congress party, saying that while the party fears cross-voting in the upcoming Rajya Sabha polls, and the BJP members are simply "following party directives" and doing the work assigned to them.

Speaking to ANI, Verma said, "Congress fears cross-voting. As for us, we do not fear; we follow the party's directives and carry out the work assigned to us."

Earlier, on June 3, the Election Commission issued a notification for biennial elections to 24 Rajya Sabha seats from ten states. This includes four seats each in Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Gujarat, three seats each in Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh, two seats in Jharkhand, and one seat each in Arunachal Pradesh, Mizoram, Manipur and Meghalaya. Notification was also issued for the Rajya Sabha bypoll for a seat each in Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu and Odisha. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)