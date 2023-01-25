Jaipur, Jan 25 (PTI) BJP president JP Nadda's son Harish was set to be married to Jaipur resident Riddhi at a hotel here on Wednesday night.

Nadda and family members and close relatives were in the city for the private event at hotel Rajmahal Palace, party sources said.

A limited number of guests was invited to the wedding and a large reception will be held in New Delhi on February 5, they added.

