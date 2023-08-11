New Delhi [India], August 10 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party national president JP Nadda will embark on a two-day tour of West Bengal starting Friday.

During this tour, JP Nadda will participate in a Panchayat State Conference and hold meetings with the Bengal BJP Core Committee, Members of Parliament, and legislators to review preparations for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

West Bengal will host the Eastern Regional Conference starting on August 12, with the presence of 134 workers and district council members from the Eastern Region, including Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Odisha, and Jharkhand.

Nadda is expected to arrive in Bengal on the night of August 11 and attend a meeting with the party officials from the Eastern Region. Besides JP Nadda, BJP's National General Secretary, BL Santosh, is also expected to be present at the meeting, and there's a possibility of virtual participation by Home Minister Amit Shah and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Focusing on the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, there is a likelihood of JP Nadda holding a separate meeting with Bengal BJP officials who have emerged victorious in the Panchayat elections on August 13. Despite instances of violence, the party managed to win seats extensively.

On August 12, BJP President JP Nadda will also meet with the Bengal BJP Core Group to discuss the discussions about the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. On August 13, before the Panchayat Raj Conference, Shah and Nadda might visit the homes of workers who lost their lives during the Bengal Panchayat elections and also hold a meeting with the party's elected representatives and legislators. (ANI)

