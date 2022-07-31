Patna (Bihar) [India], July 31 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party president JP Nadda on Sunday attended the book launch ceremony of Sikkim governor Ganga Prasad's Smriti Sakshya: Aviral Ganga.

The launch ceremony of the book based on the life of Sikkim governor Prasad was organised at the Bapu Sabhagar of Bihar's Patna.

"It is my fortune to release the biography of Ganga Babu Ji, and for that, I would want to express my heartfelt gratitude to Ganga Babu and his family," BJP chief Nadda said addressing a public gathering at the book launch ceremony.

"As a political worker, I would urge everyone to get inspired by reading Smriti Sakshya: Aviral Ganga. Besides seeing the right, it is important for the people to learn about the people who put in their efforts for that right," he added.

Besides Nadda, Governor of Bihar Fagu Chauhan and various other party leaders were also present in the launch ceremony.

Earlier in the day, Nadda offered prayers at Patna Sahib Gurudwara during his two-day visit to the state to participate in the Joint National Working Committee.

He reached Patna on Saturday and held a roadshow in the capital city yesterday.

Even though Assembly elections in Bihar are 3 years away, the Bharatiya Janata Party, which is in alliance with the Janata Dal-United in the state, has already started the preparations.

The BJP is holding the 'Prawas Programme' as a part of which the party officials are staying in various Assembly constituencies in Bihar on July 28 and 29 to take feedback from the people.

On July 31, Nadda inaugurated BJP district offices in 16 districts from Patna BJP state office and lay the foundation stone for the construction of buildings in 7 districts.

While inaugurating the "Gram Sansad" program in Bihar's Patna, Nadda said that over 2.63 lakh panchayat profiles have been uploaded on a single portal.

Addressing the Bihar Gram Sansad Chapter-II program in Patna Nadda said, "Over 2.63 lakh panchayat profiles have been uploaded on the portal. And a whopping Rs 5.9 thousand crores has been allocated to the Rashtriya Gram Swaraj Abhiyan."

He further said, "In order to revamp our Panchayats, a single interface has been created. All the development agendas meant specifically for panchayats have been consolidated on a single portal. So that our Rural Development Minister can monitor progress on a computer screen sitting in one place."

During the program, the BJP leader said the "Gram Swaraj" was the idea of Mahatma Gandhi."The idea of Gram Swaraj was laid by Mahatma Gandhi. The leaders of Bharatiya Jana Sangh and BJP have done the work to give it a shape by implementing it on the ideological background," Nadda said. (ANI)

