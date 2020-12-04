Dehradun/New Delhi, Dec 4 (PTI) BJP president J P Nadda launched his 120-day nationwide tour on Friday by visiting Uttarakhand where he will hold more than a dozen meetings over the next four days besides participating in various booth and 'mandal' level programmes of the party.

The nationwide tour is aimed at toning up the BJP's organisational machinery with an eye on upcoming assembly elections and Lok Sabha seats where it did not do well in the 2019 polls.

Nadda after reaching Haridwar by helicopter attended a function at the Dev Sanskriti Vishwavidyalaya.

"I often say that my journey began with I, gradually moved to we, then to all and finally to we in all," he said at the function.

The BJP chief also met seers at the Niranjani Akhada and took their blessings before performing a puja along with his wife and party leaders at the 'Har ki Pairi' and participating in the daily 'aarti' on the banks of the Ganga.

Later, addressing the seers, Nadda said he needed their blessings before setting out on the 120-day countrywide journey to galvanise the party so that it becomes an instrument to drive the country, under the illustrious leadership of Narendra Modi, to the summit of its glory.

"I'm starting my journey of 120 days where I'll travel to all the states to strengthen my party. I have started it from Shantikunj to take the blessings of the Gurus,” Nadda said in a tweet.

BJP chief spokesperson Anil Baluni said that Nadda will receive a "grand" welcome on Saturday at the Nepali Farm on the Dehradun border by party workers who will form a human chain to receive him.

Nadda will address a meeting of the Amdebkar Nagar Mandal at the Hindu National Inter College and also hold deliberations with eminent personalities from Dehradun on Saturday, Baluni said.

On Sunday, he will hold a meeting at Shastrinagar at a booth and later hold a virtual meeting with party cadres at the state BJP headquarters in the Uttarakhand capital.

Uttarakhand BJP president Bansidhar Bhagat said Nadda will not only meet the state and core committees but also booth and mandal committees which are two primary units of the party.

These meeting with booth and mandal committees will give a strong message about the equality and dignity of party workers in the BJP, he said

The BJP president will tour across the country for 120 days as part of the party's top brass' exercise to keep its massive organisation battle-ready and also engage in a number of round the year activities, including reaching out to the masses with details of the Modi government's schemes.

